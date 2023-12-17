Tyler Huntley did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Huntley's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Huntley's season stats include 38 passing yards (12.7 per game). He is 5-for-8 (62.5%), with one TD pass and zero interceptions, and has six carries for 16 yards.

Tyler Huntley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Personal

Ravens vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Huntley 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 5 8 62.5% 38 1 0 4.8 6 16 0

Huntley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Browns 0 0 0 2 8 0 Week 7 Lions 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 5 7 38 1 0 4 8 0

