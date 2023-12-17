Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Sun Belt, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Southern Miss

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-3

7-1 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: L 69-67 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2. JMU

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-7

8-3 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: W 78-71 vs Maine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Old Dominion

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 23-4

8-1 | 23-4 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: L 64-50 vs VCU

Next Game

Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Texas State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

6-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: W 72-46 vs Denver

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. UL Monroe

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-8

8-2 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: L 70-54 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-2 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: W 81-59 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Marshall

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-13

6-4 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 84-77 vs Elon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Arkansas State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-11

6-3 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: W 74-59 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. South Alabama

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 10-18

7-3 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: W 67-60 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Appalachian State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-5 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: L 99-91 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11. Louisiana

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-18

5-5 | 7-18 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 71-48 vs North Texas

Next Game

Opponent: LSU-Shreveport

LSU-Shreveport Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

12. Georgia State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-20

5-4 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: W 78-72 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: LaGrange

LaGrange Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Troy

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 2-26

1-7 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: L 105-68 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

14. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-23

5-6 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: L 84-72 vs Jacksonville State

