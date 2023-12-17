Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Southland Power Rankings
See how every Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. McNeese
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: W 74-72 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: B1G+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: W 84-70 vs Elizabeth City State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maryland
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: W 97-73 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Miss
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: W 86-76 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Lutheran
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. New Orleans
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: W 91-51 vs Birmingham-Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: B1G+
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: W 101-99 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Arlington Baptist
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: W 61-55 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Opponent: Grambling
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: L 80-57 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UIC
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 107-72 vs Champion Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: L 76-51 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern University at New Orleans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
