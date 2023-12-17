See how every Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-3

10-2 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: W 74-72 vs Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: B1G+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-12

4-6 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: W 84-70 vs Elizabeth City State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Lamar

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

5-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: W 97-73 vs UL Monroe

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: W 86-76 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. New Orleans

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

5-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: W 91-51 vs Birmingham-Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: B1G+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

5-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: W 101-99 vs Northern Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Arlington Baptist

Arlington Baptist Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-18

3-8 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: W 61-55 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-7 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 80-57 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UIC

@ UIC Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-24

2-7 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 107-72 vs Champion Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ SMU

@ SMU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 0-29

1-10 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: L 76-51 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game