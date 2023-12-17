Saints vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Giants (5-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
Before the Saints meet the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Saints vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|5.5
|39
|-250
|+200
Saints vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
New Orleans Saints
- New Orleans has an average point total of 41.4 in their games this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Saints have compiled a 3-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Saints have been moneyline favorites 11 times this year. They've finished 5-6.
- New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
New York Giants
- The Giants and their opponents have combined to score more than 39 points in seven of 13 games this season.
- The average total for New York games this season has been 40.3, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants have covered the spread five times this year (5-7-1).
- The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won four (33.3%) of those contests.
- New York has entered five games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.
Saints vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Saints
|21.9
|16
|20.1
|9
|41.4
|6
|13
|Giants
|14.1
|31
|24.2
|24
|40.3
|7
|13
Saints vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends
Saints
- New Orleans has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.
- In its past three games, New Orleans has hit the over once.
- The Saints have totaled 24 more points than their opponents this season (1.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 131 points (10.1 per game).
Giants
- Over its past three contests, New York has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.
- In their past three games, the Giants have gone over the total twice.
- The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 24 points this season (1.8 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 131 points on the year (10.1 per game).
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.4
|41.8
|41.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.5
|23.5
|21.7
|ATS Record
|3-9-1
|1-5-0
|2-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|2-4-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|3-2
|2-4
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.3
|39.0
|41.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|21.3
|25.9
|ATS Record
|5-7-1
|3-2-1
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|1-5-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-8
|3-3
|1-5
