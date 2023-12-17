Sportsbooks anticipate the New York Giants (5-8) to put up a fight in their attempt to continue their three-game winning streak, as they are just 6-point underdogs in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. An over/under of 38 points has been set for this matchup.

The Saints' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Giants. As the Giants prepare for this matchup against the Saints, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Saints vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-6) 38 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-6) 38 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

New Orleans vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Saints vs. Giants Betting Insights

New Orleans has a 3-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites this year.

New Orleans has hit the over in four of its 13 games with a set total (30.8%).

New York is 5-7-1 against the spread this year.

As a 6-point underdog or greater, the Giants have two wins ATS (2-3).

This season, four of New York's 13 games have hit the over.

