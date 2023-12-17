Sunday's game at Jersey Mike's Arena has the No. 16 Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) matching up with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) at 5:30 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 71-64 victory for Virginia Tech.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a 66-55 loss to Princeton in their last game on Wednesday.

Last time out, the Scarlet Knights lost 66-55 to Princeton on Wednesday. The Hokies head into this matchup after an 85-40 victory over Radford on Sunday. In the losing effort, Kaylene Smikle paced the Scarlet Knights with 14 points. Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 points in the Hokies' victory, leading the team.

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Rutgers 64

Rutgers Schedule Analysis

The Scarlet Knights' best win this season came in a 56-51 victory over the Monmouth Hawks on November 6.

The Scarlet Knights have four losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Rutgers is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Rutgers has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Rutgers 2023-24 Best Wins

56-51 at home over Monmouth (No. 171) on November 6

98-67 at home over La Salle (No. 284) on December 5

69-48 at home over Lafayette (No. 307) on December 1

82-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 347) on November 29

86-43 at home over Wagner (No. 349) on November 9

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' signature victory of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings. The Hokies registered the 59-58 neutral-site win on November 24.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Virginia Tech has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 165) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 214) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 266) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 288) on November 16

Rutgers Leaders

Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

16.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58) Destiny Adams: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 53.5 FG%

13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 53.5 FG% Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 57.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 57.5 FG% Antonia Bates: 4.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 42 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

4.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 42 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Kassondra Brown: 6.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG%

21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)

16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69) Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69) Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)

Rutgers Performance Insights

The Scarlet Knights outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball while allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 168th in college basketball) and have a +69 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +207 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23 points per game. They're putting up 81 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and are allowing 58 per outing to rank 76th in college basketball.

