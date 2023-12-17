Will Robert Woods Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Woods' stats can be found below.
Rep Robert Woods and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Woods has been targeted 60 times, with season stats of 324 yards on 31 receptions (10.5 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Woods' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Robert Woods Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Dalton Schultz (FP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Nico Collins (DNP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Samaje Perine
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Parris Campbell
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
Texans vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|60
|31
|324
|78
|1
|10.5
Woods Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|3
|1
|-2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.