Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Woods' stats can be found below.

In the air, Woods has been targeted 60 times, with season stats of 324 yards on 31 receptions (10.5 per catch) and one TD.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Dalton Schultz (FP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (DNP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 60 31 324 78 1 10.5

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1 Week 10 @Bengals 3 1 15 0 Week 11 Cardinals 8 5 44 0 Week 12 Jaguars 3 2 40 0 Week 14 @Jets 3 1 -2 0

