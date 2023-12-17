Rashod Bateman has a good matchup when his Baltimore Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 265.2 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

This season Bateman has 24 grabs (on 40 targets) for 260 yards and one score, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Bateman vs. the Jaguars

Bateman vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 21 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Bateman will square off against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars allow 265.2 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Jaguars have conceded 22 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th in league play.

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Bateman Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Bateman has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Bateman has been targeted on 40 of his team's 385 passing attempts this season (10.4% target share).

He has averaged 6.5 yards per target (260 yards on 40 targets).

In one of 12 games this season, Bateman has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 2.6% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Bateman (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

