Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a good matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the second-most passing yards in the league, 265.2 per game.

Beckham has put up a 505-yard season thus} far (45.9 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in 31 passes out of 57 targets.

Beckham vs. the Jaguars

Beckham vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed seven opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 21 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Jacksonville on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is giving up 265.2 yards per game this year, which ranks 31st in the league.

Opponents of the Jaguars have totaled 22 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Beckham Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Beckham has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Beckham has received 14.8% of his team's 385 passing attempts this season (57 targets).

He has 505 receiving yards on 57 targets to rank 27th in NFL play with 8.9 yards per target.

Beckham has registered a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 7.7% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Beckham (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 16.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 4 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

