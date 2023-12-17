Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Beckham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Beckham has been targeted 57 times, with season stats of 505 yards on 31 receptions (16.3 per catch) and three TDs.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Ravens.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|31
|505
|152
|3
|16.3
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|2
|1
|40
|1
|Week 11
|Bengals
|7
|4
|116
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Rams
|10
|4
|97
|1
