Odell Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Beckham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Beckham has been targeted 57 times, with season stats of 505 yards on 31 receptions (16.3 per catch) and three TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Ravens.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 31 505 152 3 16.3

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1 Week 11 Bengals 7 4 116 0 Week 12 @Chargers 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Rams 10 4 97 1

