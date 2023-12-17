Noah Brown has a decent matchup when his Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have allowed 229.1 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Brown's 21 receptions have yielded 439 yards (62.7 per game) and one TD so far this year. He has been targeted on 35 occasions.

Brown vs. the Titans

Brown vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 229.1 passing yards per game given up by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.1 per game).

Texans Player Previews

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown, in five of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Brown has received 7.8% of his team's 449 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times this season, averaging 12.5 yards per target.

Brown, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.3% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With two red zone targets, Brown has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 7 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

