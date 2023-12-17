Noah Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Brown's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Brown's season stats include 439 yards on 21 receptions (20.9 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for -1 yards. He has been targeted 35 times.

Noah Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Dalton Schultz (FP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Robert Woods (LP/rest): 31 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (DNP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 21 439 191 1 20.9

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 8 7 172 0 Week 13 Broncos 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jets 5 0 0 0

