Nico Collins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 15 contest against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Collins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 15, Collins has 60 receptions for 1004 yards -- 16.7 yards per catch -- and six receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 86 occasions.

Nico Collins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week: Dalton Schultz (FP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Robert Woods (LP/rest): 31 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Collins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 60 1,004 424 6 16.7

Collins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 6 80 0 Week 2 Colts 9 7 146 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 2 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 9 7 168 2 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 39 0 Week 6 Saints 6 4 80 0 Week 8 @Panthers 6 4 30 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 5 3 54 1 Week 11 Cardinals 11 7 65 0 Week 12 Jaguars 9 7 104 1 Week 13 Broncos 12 9 191 1 Week 14 @Jets 1 1 13 0

