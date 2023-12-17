Baltimore Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the second-most passing yards in the league, 265.2 per game.

Agholor has 314 yards on 25 catches and three TDs. He has been targeted 33 times, and posts 26.2 yards receiving per game.

Agholor vs. the Jaguars

Agholor vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

21 players have caught a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Jacksonville on the season.

The 265.2 passing yards per game allowed by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Jaguars have put up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Agholor Receiving Insights

Agholor, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Agholor has 8.6% of his team's target share (33 targets on 385 passing attempts).

He has 314 receiving yards on 33 targets to rank 16th in NFL play with 9.5 yards per target.

Agholor has posted a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 7.7% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With five red zone targets, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

