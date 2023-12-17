How to Watch the Louisiana vs. North Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Eagles (9-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cajundome. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 78.5 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 56.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- When it scores more than 56.2 points, North Texas is 9-0.
- Louisiana has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 61.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 58.6 the Eagles allow.
- Louisiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
- North Texas has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (34.7%).
- The Eagles' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.2 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have conceded.
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%
- Destiny Rice: 8.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%
- Brandi Williams: 11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ New Orleans
|W 44-41
|Lakefront Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ LSU
|L 83-53
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Lamar
|L 63-60
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cajundome
|12/19/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|-
|Cajundome
|12/30/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Cajundome
