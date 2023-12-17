The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) meet the McNeese Cowboys (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 19.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Christian Shumate: 12.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Antavion Collum: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Javohn Garcia: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Omar Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Louisiana vs. McNeese Stat Comparison

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 64th 81.1 Points Scored 80.6 73rd 14th 61.1 Points Allowed 72.5 211th 146th 34.1 Rebounds 30.6 280th 124th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 157th 7.7 3pt Made 9.9 21st 155th 13.7 Assists 14.8 99th 4th 7.9 Turnovers 11.4 147th

