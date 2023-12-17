The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).

Louisiana is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 126th.

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78.5 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 56.5 the Cowboys allow.

Louisiana is 6-4 when it scores more than 56.5 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).

The Ragin' Cajuns conceded fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (74.9) last season.

At home, Louisiana drained 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule