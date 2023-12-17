Sunday's game between the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) squaring off at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Louisiana vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 77, Louisiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-9.4)

McNeese (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

McNeese is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisiana's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Cowboys have a 2-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Ragin' Cajuns have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game, 113th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.4 per contest to rank 192nd in college basketball.

Louisiana is 310th in the nation at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 fewer than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Louisiana connects on 5.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.3 (48th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.3.

Louisiana has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.7 per game (166th in college basketball) while forcing 15.5 (25th in college basketball).

