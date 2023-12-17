Lamar Jackson will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Jackson has collected 2,934 passing yards (225.7 per game) this year, going 252-for-377 (66.8%) with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Jackson has chipped in on the ground, too, with 644 yards (49.5 per game) on 123 carries and five TDs.

Jackson vs. the Jaguars

Jackson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 254 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 254 PASS YPG / PASS TD Seven opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up 13 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to seven quarterbacks in 2023.

The Jaguars have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Jaguars surrender 265.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Jaguars have conceded 22 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th among NFL teams.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 211.5 (-115)

211.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has exceeded his passing yards prop total in eight of 13 opportunities this season.

The Ravens have passed 48.1% of the time and run 51.9% this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

With 377 attempts for 2,934 passing yards, Jackson is fourth in league play with 7.8 yards per attempt.

Jackson has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 13 games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 21 total touchdowns this season (53.8% of his team's 39 offensive TDs).

Jackson accounts for 34.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his total 377 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in six of his 13 opportunities this season (46.2%).

Jackson has scored at least once on the ground three times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 27 carries in the red zone (32.9% of his team's 82 red zone rushes).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-43 / 316 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-32 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 16-for-26 / 264 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-23 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 8 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-26 / 187 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs

