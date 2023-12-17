Isaiah Likely will be running routes against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Likely's 18 catches are good enough for 212 yards (21.2 per game) and one TD so far this season. He has been targeted on 25 occasions.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Likely and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Likely vs. the Jaguars

Likely vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Jacksonville on the season.

The Jaguars surrender 265.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Jaguars have given up 22 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th in NFL play.

Watch Ravens vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Isaiah Likely Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Likely with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Likely Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Likely has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Likely has received 6.5% of his team's 385 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He averages 8.5 yards per target this season (212 yards on 25 targets).

Likely has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 2.6% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Likely has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Likely's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.