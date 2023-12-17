Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 92.2 per game.

On the ground, Edwards has accumulated 605 yards after 147 carries (46.5 ypg). He has scored 10 rushing TDs. In the passing game, he has also reeled in 10 balls for 130 yards (10.0 ypg).

Edwards vs. the Jaguars

Edwards vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jaguars have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Edwards will square off against the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense this week. The Jaguars concede 92.2 yards on the ground per game.

The Jaguars' defense is ranked 16th in the league with 11 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has gone over his rushing yards total in 53.8% of his opportunities (seven of 13 games).

The Ravens pass on 48.1% of their plays and run on 51.9%. They are fourth in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 147 of his team's 416 total rushing attempts this season (35.3%).

Edwards has a rushing touchdown in six games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 25.6% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

He has 25 red zone rushing carries (30.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Gus Edwards Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (-115)

Edwards Receiving Insights

Edwards, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this year.

Edwards has 2.9% of his team's target share (11 targets on 385 passing attempts).

He has racked up 11.8 yards per target (130 yards on 11 targets).

Having played 13 games this year, Edwards has not tallied a TD reception.

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 62 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 ATT / 52 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

