Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary will face a mediocre run defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 14th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 110.2 per game.

Singletary has accumulated a team-best 590 yards on the ground after receiving 141 carries (45.4 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Singletary also averages 9.0 receiving yards per contest, catching 19 balls for 117 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Singletary and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Singletary vs. the Titans

Singletary vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 23 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 23 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Titans have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Titans this season.

The 110.2 rushing yards per game yielded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked run defense.

The Titans have the No. 12 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (0.8 per game).

Watch Texans vs Titans on Fubo!

Texans Player Previews

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Singletary with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (46.2%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Texans pass on 56.9% of their plays and run on 43.1%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 141 of his team's 340 total rushing attempts this season (41.5%).

Singletary has rushed for a score in three of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (13.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (37.9% of his team's 66 red zone rushes).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-110)

Singletary Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this season, Singletary has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Singletary has 5.8% of his team's target share (26 targets on 449 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 26 times this season, averaging 4.5 yards per target.

Having played 13 games this year, Singletary has not had a TD reception.

Singletary (four red zone targets) has been targeted 7.7% of the time in the red zone (52 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 30 ATT / 150 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.