Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce will face a mediocre run defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 14th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 110.2 per game.

On 133 carries, Pierce has piled up 391 yards (39.1 ypg) with two rushing scores. Pierce has also hauled in 11 passes for 86 yards (8.6 ypg).

Pierce vs. the Titans

Pierce vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Titans have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Titans have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 110.2 rushing yards per game yielded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked run defense.

So far this year, the Titans have given up 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 12th in the NFL.

Texans Player Previews

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Pierce Rushing Insights

So far this season, Pierce has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

The Texans have passed 56.9% of the time and run 43.1% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 39.1% of his team's 340 rushing attempts this season (133).

Pierce has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (33.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 15 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

