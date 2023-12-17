Houston Texans receiver Dalton Schultz will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 229.1 per game.

Schultz has 455 receiving yards on 40 grabs (61 targets), with five TDs, averaging 41.4 yards per game.

Schultz vs. the Titans

Schultz vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Titans surrender 229.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense ranks second in the NFL with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Texans Player Previews

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Schultz Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Schultz has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Schultz has received 13.6% of his team's 449 passing attempts this season (61 targets).

He has been targeted 61 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (66th in NFL).

Schultz has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has five total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

With 11 red zone targets, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 10 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

