Dalton Schultz was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Schultz's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 15, Schultz has 40 receptions for 455 yards -- 11.4 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 61 occasions.

Dalton Schultz Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Texans have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Robert Woods (LP/rest): 31 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (DNP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Texans vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Schultz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 40 455 174 5 11.4

Schultz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 2 4 0 Week 2 Colts 7 4 34 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Steelers 3 3 42 1 Week 5 @Falcons 10 7 65 1 Week 6 Saints 7 4 61 1 Week 8 @Panthers 5 2 5 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 10 130 1 Week 10 @Bengals 6 4 71 0 Week 11 Cardinals 3 2 32 1 Week 12 Jaguars 2 1 2 0

