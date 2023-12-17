Will Dalton Schultz Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dalton Schultz was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Schultz's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 15, Schultz has 40 receptions for 455 yards -- 11.4 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 61 occasions.
Dalton Schultz Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Texans have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Robert Woods (LP/rest): 31 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Nico Collins (DNP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Schultz 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|40
|455
|174
|5
|11.4
Schultz Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|7
|4
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|3
|42
|1
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|10
|7
|65
|1
|Week 6
|Saints
|7
|4
|61
|1
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|5
|2
|5
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|11
|10
|130
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|6
|4
|71
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|32
|1
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|2
|1
|2
|0
