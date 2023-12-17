CJ McCollum and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

McCollum, in his most recent time out, had 19 points and four assists in a 112-107 win over the Hornets.

In this article we will dive into McCollum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 20.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.7 PRA -- 30.7 PR -- 25 3PM 2.5 3.1



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Spurs

McCollum has taken 16.3 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 8.5% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 3.1 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans average the sixth-most possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 121.2 points per contest, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, giving up 46.0 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have allowed 28.2 per contest, 27th in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 26th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.0 made 3-pointers per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 38 19 3 8 1 1 2

