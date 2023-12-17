Will C.J. Stroud Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
C.J. Stroud did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 15 contest against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Stroud's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 15, Stroud is averaging 279.3 passing yards per game (3,631 total). Other season stats include 20 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 62.4% completion percentage (275-for-441), plus 35 carries for 143 yards three touchdowns.
C.J. Stroud Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Week 15 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Stroud 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|275
|441
|62.4%
|3,631
|20
|5
|8.2
|35
|143
|3
Stroud Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|28
|44
|242
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|30
|47
|384
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|20
|30
|280
|2
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|16
|30
|306
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|35
|249
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|27
|199
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|16
|24
|140
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|30
|42
|470
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|23
|39
|356
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|27
|37
|336
|2
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|26
|36
|304
|2
|0
|6
|47
|1
|Week 13
|Broncos
|16
|27
|274
|1
|0
|6
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|10
|23
|91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
