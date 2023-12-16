Tulane vs. Southern December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (1-6) play the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tulane vs. Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sion James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Players to Watch
- Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulane vs. Southern Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|12th
|88.3
|Points Scored
|67.7
|307th
|255th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|88.0
|361st
|319th
|29.3
|Rebounds
|25.7
|358th
|361st
|4.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|336th
|301st
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|174th
|13.5
|Assists
|12.4
|238th
|115th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|13.9
|309th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.