The Southern Jaguars (1-6) play the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Southern Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Sion James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Players to Watch

Tulane vs. Southern Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 12th 88.3 Points Scored 67.7 307th 255th 74.5 Points Allowed 88.0 361st 319th 29.3 Rebounds 25.7 358th 361st 4.7 Off. Rebounds 6.3 336th 301st 5.8 3pt Made 7.1 210th 174th 13.5 Assists 12.4 238th 115th 11.0 Turnovers 13.9 309th

