How to Watch Tulane vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (4-6) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- Tulane is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Green Wave sit at 345th.
- The 90.2 points per game the Green Wave put up are 12.3 more points than the Jaguars allow (77.9).
- Tulane has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 77.9 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane put up 83.5 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
- The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.3 in away games.
- In home games, Tulane averaged 0.6 more threes per game (8.3) than away from home (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 89-81
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 106-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/14/2023
|Furman
|W 117-110
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Southern
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Dillard
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
