For bracketology analysis around Tulane and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 145

Tulane's best wins

When Tulane defeated the Southern Jaguars, who are ranked No. 128 in the RPI, on December 16 by a score of 105-81, it was its best win of the season thus far. Kevin Cross, in that signature win, tallied a team-best 24 points with nine rebounds and two assists. Sion James also played a part with 18 points, two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

91-81 at home over Nicholls State (No. 138/RPI) on November 6

98-77 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 170/RPI) on November 29

117-110 at home over Furman (No. 213/RPI) on December 14

89-81 on the road over Fordham (No. 249/RPI) on December 3

84-81 over Cal (No. 260/RPI) on November 23

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Tulane has two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Green Wave have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Tulane has been given the 284th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Green Wave have 17 games left against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Tulane's upcoming schedule features two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. George Mason Patriots

Tulane Green Wave vs. George Mason Patriots Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

