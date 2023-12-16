How to Watch the Stars vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
You can watch on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ as the Stars play the Blues.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/12/2023
|Stars
|Blues
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 87 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
- The Stars' 98 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|28
|9
|18
|27
|20
|18
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|28
|13
|14
|27
|22
|10
|51.8%
|Roope Hintz
|26
|10
|15
|25
|6
|8
|51.8%
|Matt Duchene
|27
|8
|15
|23
|11
|14
|55.9%
|Tyler Seguin
|28
|9
|11
|20
|10
|7
|56%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 95 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 83 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|29
|12
|18
|30
|19
|23
|55.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|27
|10
|13
|23
|19
|19
|28.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|29
|5
|13
|18
|18
|16
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|29
|8
|8
|16
|19
|23
|49.4%
|Justin Faulk
|29
|0
|14
|14
|12
|18
|-
