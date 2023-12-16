A pair of sliding teams meet when the Murray State Racers (3-6) host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Lions, losers of three straight.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.7% lower than the 46.1% the Racers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.1% from the field.

The Lions are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 249th.

The Lions score just 3.7 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (72.4).

When it scores more than 72.4 points, SE Louisiana is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana scored more points at home (82.9 per game) than away (73.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Lions allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (77.2).

At home, SE Louisiana sunk 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). SE Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule