The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) will try to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Providence Friars (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • In games Providence shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Friars are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 183rd.
  • The Friars put up 74.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.0 the Pioneers give up.
  • Providence is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Sacred Heart Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 37.7% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Sacred Heart has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.7% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 285th.
  • The Pioneers' 71.8 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars allow to opponents.
  • When Sacred Heart allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Providence put up 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did in road games (73.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.8.
  • When playing at home, Providence averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison

  • Sacred Heart is scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (70.0).
  • The Pioneers concede 70.6 points per game at home, and 79.8 away.
  • Sacred Heart knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.4%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Boston University L 70-49 William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 @ St. John's L 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/9/2023 Fairfield L 67-57 William H. Pitt Center
12/16/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena
12/21/2023 Dartmouth - William H. Pitt Center

