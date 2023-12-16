Ohio vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Myrtle Beach Bowl
In this season's Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Ohio Bobcats are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Georgia Southern Eagles. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-2.5)
|53.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-2.5)
|53.5
|-132
|+110
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Ohio is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Georgia Southern has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this year.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year four times and failed to cover in all four.
Ohio & Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
