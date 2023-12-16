How to Watch North Carolina vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) take the court against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- In games North Carolina shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Tar Heels are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 133rd.
- The Tar Heels put up 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats allow (72.4).
- North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.4 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 43% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Kentucky has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 275th.
- The Wildcats put up 16.9 more points per game (90.6) than the Tar Heels allow (73.7).
- When Kentucky gives up fewer than 85.1 points, it is 6-1.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).
- At home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 70.9.
- Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
