Will Matt Duchene Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 16?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Duchene stats and insights
- In eight of 27 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- Duchene averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Duchene recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|20:37
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Home
|L 7-4
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
