The Texas Longhorns (6-1) will face the LSU Tigers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Texas Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

LSU Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Max Abmas: 16.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Brock Cunningham: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Players to Watch

LSU vs. Texas Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank 62nd 81.3 Points Scored 74.5 197th 80th 65.9 Points Allowed 68.6 133rd 149th 34.1 Rebounds 34.5 127th 186th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 124th 178th 7.4 3pt Made 6.1 277th 33rd 17.1 Assists 10.4 325th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 14.1 318th

