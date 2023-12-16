The Jacksonville State Gamecocks square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl as just 2.5-point favorites on December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Want to see Jacksonville State square off against Louisiana in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State statistical matchup

Jacksonville State Louisiana 397.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (53rd) 361.6 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (59th) 232.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (31st) 165.6 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (72nd) 15 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 25 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Jacksonville State leaders

Zeon Chriss has 11 TD passes and five interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.7% of his throws for 1,222 yards (101.8 per game).

Chriss also has run for 492 yards and six TDs.

Jacob Kibodi has run for 729 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Kibodi also has nine receptions for 79 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Peter LeBlanc has scored four TDs, catching 29 balls for 449 yards (37.4 per game).

Buy Jacksonville State or Louisiana gear at Fanatics!

Louisiana leaders

In addition to his 1,281 passing yards and 50% completion percentage this year, Zion Webb has connected on five touchdowns against six interceptions.

Webb has been providing value with his legs, as he's rushed for 638 yards (5.5 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Malik Jackson has compiled 860 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games for the Gamecocks, Logan Smothers has produced 655 yards (54.6 yards per game) with six touchdowns, two interceptions and a 56.1% completion percentage.

On the ground, Smothers has contributed 283 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.