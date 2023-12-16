The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) are favored (-3.5) to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 137.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in four of nine games this season.

The average total in Louisiana Tech's games this season is 137.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Louisiana Tech has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bulldogs are undefeated in six games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Louisiana Tech, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 4 44.4% 76.3 150.6 61.1 136.1 140.5 Saint Louis 7 87.5% 74.3 150.6 75 136.1 148.3

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up are only 1.3 more points than the Billikens give up (75).

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 6-3-0 4-2 3-6-0 Saint Louis 5-3-0 3-1 3-5-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Saint Louis 9-6 Home Record 15-3 4-11 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

