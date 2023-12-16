Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|Saint Louis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-1.5)
|141.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-1.5)
|141.5
|-124
|+102
Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Bulldogs' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
- Saint Louis is 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- Billikens games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this year.
