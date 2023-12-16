For bracketology analysis on Louisiana and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 173

Louisiana's best wins

Louisiana registered its best win of the season on November 6, when it grabbed a 72-62 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in the RPI. Themus Fulks led the offense versus Youngstown State, tallying 20 points. Next on the team was Kobe Julien with 16 points.

Next best wins

92-82 over Long Beach State (No. 134/RPI) on November 22

68-60 over Buffalo (No. 327/RPI) on November 21

73-62 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 350/RPI) on December 13

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Ragin' Cajuns are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

According to the RPI, Louisiana has two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Louisiana gets the 112th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 19 games remaining this season, including 15 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

Louisiana has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Rice Owls vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

