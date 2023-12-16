Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In De Soto Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanley High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
