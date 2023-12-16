Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Caddo Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanley High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Natchitoches Central High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwood High School at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
