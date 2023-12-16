Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the four CUSA bowl season games is Liberty vs. Oregon -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.

Best Week 18 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Western Kentucky +4.5 vs. Old Dominion

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs Projected Favorite & Spread: Old Dominion by 0.5 points

Old Dominion by 0.5 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs

New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 0.0 points

New Mexico State by 0.0 points Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Louisiana +3.5 vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 1.5 points

Jacksonville State by 1.5 points Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 18 CUSA Total Bets

Under 67.5 - Liberty vs. Oregon

Matchup: Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks

Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks Projected Total: 61.4 points

61.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 48.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs Projected Total: 54.2 points

54.2 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 57.5 - Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Projected Total: 55.6 points

55.6 points Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 18 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 13-0 (9-0 CUSA) 40.8 / 22.7 514.9 / 356.5 New Mexico State 10-5 (7-2 CUSA) 27.5 / 22.8 411.4 / 393.2 Jacksonville State 9-4 (6-2 CUSA) 30.2 / 21.2 407.7 / 352.8 Western Kentucky 8-5 (5-3 CUSA) 30.5 / 28.7 401.8 / 418.4 Middle Tennessee 4-8 (3-5 CUSA) 24.3 / 28.1 391.1 / 395.6 Louisiana Tech 3-9 (2-6 CUSA) 25.9 / 33.4 383.6 / 417.8 Sam Houston 3-9 (2-6 CUSA) 20.0 / 26.2 311.4 / 392.5 UTEP 3-9 (2-6 CUSA) 19.9 / 28.5 361.7 / 386.8 Florida International 4-8 (1-7 CUSA) 20.1 / 31.8 320.3 / 436.7

