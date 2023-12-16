How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) aim to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 52% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games Baylor shoots better than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 53rd.
- The Bears put up 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans give up (64.8).
- When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Michigan State has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.
- The Spartans average only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (67.6).
- Michigan State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 91.1 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.1).
- In home games, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Baylor performed better in home games last season, averaging 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).
- At home, Michigan State knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
