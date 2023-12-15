The Dallas Stars (16-8-3) and Ottawa Senators (11-13) square off at American Airlines Center on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+. The Stars took down the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 in their last game, while the Senators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Senators Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-210) Senators (+170) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 15-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has won all seven games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

In 16 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Senators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Senators Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 93 (10th) Goals 80 (27th) 83 (12th) Goals Allowed 78 (10th) 20 (12th) Power Play Goals 17 (20th) 12 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-4-2 overall.

In its past 10 games, Dallas hit the over seven times.

The Stars have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 93 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars have allowed 83 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

With a +10 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.