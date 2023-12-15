When the Dallas Stars play the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and Tim Stutzle will be among the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stars vs. Senators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors (26 points), via registered nine goals and 17 assists.

Joe Pavelski has picked up 26 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Roope Hintz has posted 10 goals and 14 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (5-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .905% save percentage ranks 30th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Senators Players to Watch

Ottawa's Stuetzle has collected 20 assists and six goals in 24 games. That's good for 26 points.

Ottawa's Claude Giroux has posted 22 total points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 13 assists.

This season, Drake Batherson has eight goals and 12 assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg's record stands at 5-5-0 on the season, giving up 28 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 215 saves with an .885% save percentage (58th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.33 10th 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.25 18th 23rd 29.9 Shots 33 6th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 15th 7th 25% Power Play % 17.17% 22nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 73.42% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.