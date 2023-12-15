How to Watch the Stars vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (off a win in their last game) and the Ottawa Senators (off a loss) will clash on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The Stars matchup with the Senators can be seen on BSSW and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Senators Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 83 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|27
|9
|17
|26
|20
|18
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|27
|12
|14
|26
|22
|9
|51.9%
|Roope Hintz
|25
|10
|14
|24
|6
|7
|50.5%
|Matt Duchene
|26
|7
|14
|21
|10
|12
|56.4%
|Jamie Benn
|27
|5
|15
|20
|7
|20
|59.1%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 78 total goals (3.2 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Senators' 80 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Senators are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 25 goals over that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|24
|6
|20
|26
|23
|15
|44.8%
|Claude Giroux
|24
|9
|13
|22
|11
|11
|59.9%
|Drake Batherson
|24
|8
|12
|20
|14
|13
|43.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|24
|6
|13
|19
|6
|5
|60%
|Brady Tkachuk
|24
|13
|6
|19
|13
|17
|55.8%
