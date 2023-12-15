The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) face the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -6.5 232.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points nine times.
  • The average total in New Orleans' games this season is 229.2, 3.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Pelicans have gone 15-10-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has been favored 10 times and won five of those games.
  • New Orleans has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 9 36% 114.9 227.9 114.2 235 228.3
Hornets 12 54.5% 113 227.9 120.8 235 228.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total five times.
  • New Orleans owns a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in road games (5-7-0).
  • The Pelicans score 5.9 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Hornets allow (120.8).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 120.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 15-10 2-1 12-13
Hornets 9-13 4-6 14-8

Pelicans vs. Hornets Point Insights

Pelicans Hornets
114.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
8-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-6
8-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-6
114.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 120.8
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
10-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-3
10-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-3

