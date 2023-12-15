Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ouachita Christian School at Simsboro High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Simsboro, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cathedral School at River Oaks School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ouachita High School at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
