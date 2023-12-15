High school basketball is happening today in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ouachita Christian School at Simsboro High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Simsboro, LA

Simsboro, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cathedral School at River Oaks School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ouachita High School at St Frederick High School